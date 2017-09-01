DataLyzer Spectrum is comprehensive SPC software that simplifies the tasks of real-time data collection and charting. Its flexible setup and powerful functionality has made DataLyzer International a leader in the SPC software industry for years. DataLyzer Spectrum software is scalable from single user to factory-wide solutions.

Features

Real-time data entry and analysis for Variable, Attribute, and Inspection chart types provides instant feedback and response to process problems.

Collect data from different data sources.

Quick and powerful analysis and reports.

Built-in multilingual support; currently 19 languages, and others can be added.

Attach instruction documents or graphic files to each characteristic.

Set up email alerts to be sent to engineers or management when collected data is out of control or exceeding specifications.

Create and assign numerous traceability parameters per part to each subgroup of collected data.

Calculate control limits automatically or set limits manually. Real-time statistical indicators show more than twenty alarm conditions. Store unlimited sets of stepped control limits to track intermittent process shifts.

Real-time analysis of statistics including all Western Electric, Wheeler, and Nelson rules as well as capability indices (Cp, Cpk, Cpr, Pp, Ppk, Ppr, NCP, NCpk, NCpr, PPM).

Apply math functions to incoming raw data, process parameters, and data from other characteristics to eliminate the need for recalculations during input. Entire subgroups can be derived automatically from functional combinations of other characteristics in a sequence.

Data is stored in industry-standard databases: Microsoft® Access™ (Microsoft Access not required), Microsoft® SQL Server™, or Oracle®. The database structure is open, providing maximum import and export possibilities.

DataLyzer International, Inc. was the first company to supply both commercially available SPC and gage management software. Since 1982, we have customized extended functionality to meet the needs of our customers in a diverse array of industries. Our team of experts has extensive experience with FMEA, SPC, MSA, Calibration, OEE, CAPA, and Six Sigma implementations.

DataLyzer International, Inc. has offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA as well as local trainers and consultants in several countries.

Selecting a vendor with the right software and required experience is essential. We offer solutions for your advanced quality planning processes where FMEA, MSA, Calibration, SPC, and OEE can be integrated.

