Latest Version of Mitutoyo MeasurLink with Report Scheduler

Mitutoyo announced the release of Report Scheduler Standard Edition, a product available in the MeasurLink® suite of applications. Using operator-specified reporting tasks, Report Scheduler provides automated report distribution from a Windows environment.

Choose from a reporting task type:

MeasurLink Reports. Select a database connection, MeasurLink report template, run or feature run data to report on, or select a filter to be applied to the data.

Crystal Reports. Select a Crystal Reports template file and database connection, then set values for the parameters defined in the template.

A preview mode allows users to see the report before scheduling the report task. Users can assign intervals for reports to be generated on an hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and yearly intervals. Simply define a schedule for a report and assign it to a report task. Reports also can be printed, emailed and exported in formats such as a PDF. Multiple destinations can be assigned to a reporting task.

The MeasurLink Quality Management Software is a full partner for your manufacturing process control system. MeasurLink combines real-time on-line data collection, real-time SPC charts and analysis for operators, and real-time quality control/supervisor reports and alerts for your entire manufacturing system. MeasurLink is designed for integrated networks to create a quality information sharing system which includes a comprehensive metrology solution for your company.

Mitutoyo America Corporation

(630) 820-9666

marketing@mitutoyo.com

www.measurlink.com