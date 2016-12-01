Titan Tool Supply Digital 2D Microscope, Measurement System

Titan Tool Supply, Inc., Buffalo, New York, announces the introduction of an integrated, full HD digital microscope system which operates without a PC and, utilizing its powerful image processing and control engine, delivers superb, video-image quality at 60 frames per second.

According to Titan, the Omni offers a solution to a broad range of quality control, testing, rework, assembly, inspection and documentation tasks. This is due to its unique ability to remain in calibration over the entire zoom range, a feature that differentiates the Omni from other digital inspection systems.

Control features of the Omni include a custom-designed mouse or GUI (Graphical User Interface) which provides intuitive and efficient operation of the entire system and a separate camera control station which allows manual adjustments for auto and manual focus, exposure, gain, brightness and white balance, ensuring ultra sharp, high contrast imaging.

Titan Tool Supply, Inc.

(716) 873-9907

info@titantoolsupply.com

www.TitanToolSupply.com