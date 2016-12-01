InspectionXpert QualityXpert Beta

InspectionXpert Corporation looks to revolutionize shopfloor quality management with today’s launch of their QualityXpert Beta Program. This first-in-class cloud-based quality management system is designed for precision manufacturers who are seeking a platform to transform the way that they define, measure, analyze, improve and control their manufacturing processes. QualityXpert provides precision manufacturers with visual data-collection at the source of production, automatic quality alerts, real-time reporting and easy access to their data.

QualityXpert integrates seamlessly with InspectionXpert Corporation’s market-leading inspection planning tool, InspectionXpert® OnDemand 2.0. The integration of InspectionXpert OnDemand 2.0 with the QualityXpert platform will facilitate fast and accurate creation of inspection plans by extracting inspection characteristics (e.g. dimensions, tolerances, notes, etc...) from 2D drawings and/or 3D models quickly and accurately and then identifying each of them with a unique balloon number prior to publishing them to the QualityXpert platform. This seamless integration enables InspectionXpert customers to go from CAD to shopfloor data-collection and SPC in minutes rather than hours or days.

As of October 4th, all InspectionXpert customers may sign up for the official Beta Program at www.qualityxpert.com. The Beta Program runs until November 3rd, 2016 and is free to all current InspectionXpert customers. Top Beta Testers will be recognized at the end of the Beta Period.

InspectionXpert Corporation

info@inspectionxpert.com

www.qualityxpert.com