Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence 360º Flexible Measurement Cell

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced its new automated measurement work cell, the 360º Flexible Measurement Cell (360º FMC). Developed by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Integrated Solutions Business Unit, the 360º FMC is the first automated measurement work cell to seamlessly deliver all four pillars of automation in one solution: flexibility, footprint, throughput and performance. The 360º FMC is ideally suited for automotive and aero structure applications, including powertrain, and closure panel fabrication to name a few uses for the solution. An informational video can be found here http://hexagonmi.com/products/automated-solutions/360-flexible-measurement-cell.

The 360º FMC solution is built on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) work cell systems integrated with Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence measurement solutions. This synergy of external devices, products, processes and systems packaged in a COTS format makes these work cells easily customizable and quick to install. The 360º FMC solution enhances the manufacturing process by seamlessly delivering actionable information. The power of the 360º Flexible Measurement Cell is that intelligence measurement systems rapidly return operational data to organizations, enabling fabricators to benefit from a truly data-driven manufacturing process.

The 360º FMC is scalable, portable and modular. The solution is offered in three configurations, ready for in line, near line or off line applications, and is easily adapted to any production space. Solutions are easily scalable as required by specific part size and measurement tasks. The 360º FMC solution provides an easily adaptable solution for changing manufacturing priorities and production demands. The 360º FMC is easily moved and configured to easily adjust to evolving manufacturing needs.

