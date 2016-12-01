LMI Technologies Gocator 2400 Series

LMI Technologies (LMI) announced the official launch of the Gocator 2400 Series, the latest addition to the Gocator series of smart, all-in-one 3D line profilers.

The Gocator 2400 Series is a new line of 3D smart sensors optimized for specific industries. The first two models in the series, the Gocator 2410 and 2420, are blue-laser profiling sensors designed for electronics and small parts inspection. These high-performance line profile sensors provide the highest X resolution (6 µm) among 3D sensors on the market today, along with highly repeatable results (down to 0.2 µm in height).

Twice the speed as the Gocator 2300 series (400-5000 Hz with windowing), the 2410 and 2420 sensors double the possible resolution of scan data in the direction of travel. In addition, because the sensors use a blue laser to create profiles, data around the edge of specular targets is cleaner, which is crucial for electronics and small part feature recognition.

The Gocator 2410 and 2420 come in a revised IP67 industrial housing offering all-in-one functionality including web-based user setup, built-in 3D visualization, drag and drop measurement tools, and communication protocols that are unmatched in the 3D sensor market.

