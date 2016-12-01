Orbis Welcomes New Manufacturing Vice President

OCONOMOWOC, WI — ORBIS Corporation hired Todd Mathes as vice president of manufacturing for its plastics operations. With more than 25 years of manufacturing, marketing, sales and new business experience, Mathes was hired to manage a range of manufacturing and supply chain operations activities at ORBIS.

Prior to joining ORBIS, Mathes worked at Berry Plastics Corporation, where he most recently served as the executive vice president for manufacturing operations. In his role at ORBIS, Mathes will lead the manufacturing operations at ORBIS with a strong emphasis on operational efficiency, continuous improvement, employee engagement and customer focus.

“With his plastics industry experience, leadership skills and technical knowledge, Todd is a valuable addition to our organization,” said Bill Ash, president of ORBIS Corporation. “As a member of our executive leadership team, Todd will complement our efforts to navigate continuous growth and help us better serve our customers with world-class capabilities.”

As a multi-process manufacturer, with injection-molding, structural foam molding, thermoforming and dunnage fabrication capabilities, ORBIS manufactures a variety of standard and custom reusable totes, bulk containers, pallets and dunnage in operations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and China.

Mathes will be based out of the ORBIS headquarters in Oconomowoc, WI.

