Zeiss Opens Car Body and Automated Inspection Center in Michigan

MAPLE GROVE, MN — Zeiss Industrial Metrology opened a new facility in Wixom, MI, dedicated to the latest developments for the process chain in car body metrology and automated inspection.

"This center helps us illustrate how to make production more efficient in line, in the measuring room, and in-between. This means production and quality can find solutions to problems anytime, from anywhere in the manufacturing facility. Zeiss also showcases solutions for robotic inspection, quality and process data mining, plus measurement planning and offline programming," states Bob Wasilesky, key account manager for automated inspection at Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology.

"This facility provides a one-stop shop for customers to come in and see the full range of Zeiss automated inspection solutions first hand," said Wasilesky. "The design focuses on learning, with dedicated stations highlighting the interaction of Zeiss technologies in the process chain." The Zeiss AIBox features a fully enclosed measuring cell, bringing traceable coordinate measuring technology close to production. The Zeiss AIMax digital-optical 3D sensor and AIMax Cloud optical 3D sensor are the new benchmark in robot-based 3D inline metrology for composite and sheet metal processing, welding, and car body construction. For portable 3D metrology, the Zeiss Comet L3D 2 and T-scan offer great flexibility, a high measuring speed and impressive performance.

Customers can see in action and learn about networking inline, atline and offline. Zeiss PiWeb software connects each station, combining measurement data from multiple systems into graphical part stories, SPC charts, quality documents and dashboards. Zeiss engineers at the new facility are available to show the benefits of these technologies, provide consulting, custom programming and specialized training.

For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/metrology.