The Association for Advancing Automation Tops 1,000 Members

ANN ARBOR, MI — More than 1,000 global automation companies now are members of the associations under the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA – Advancing Vision + Imaging and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA each set new records that led to the latest milestone for A3.

“Reaching 1,000 members was a clear goal for 2016 and represents over 12 percent growth in the past 12 months,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “Our members are global leaders in developing and implementing the latest automation technologies and are at the forefront of saving and creating jobs with automation.”

As A3 finishes off the year on a strong note, the association looks forward to the following events and activities in 2017:

The A3 Business Forum is the world's leading annual networking event for robotics, vision and imaging, motors, and motion control professionals. It will be held Jan. 18-20 at the Disney Yacht & Beach Club in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Over 525 global automation leaders are expected to attend which will be the largest annual forum ever.

At the Business Forum, A3 will announce the formation of A3 de Mexico to support the growth of the automation industry there. A3 will officially launch the association at Expo Manufactura in Monterrey, Mexico, Feb. 7-9.

A3’s flagship tradeshow, The Automate Show and Conference is expected to draw record attendance in Chicago, April 3-6, at McCormick Place. Automate showcases the full spectrum of automation technologies and solutions. The event is aimed at small, medium and large companies in every industry seeking expert guidance on how automation can help them become stronger global competitors.

