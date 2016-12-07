Drake Announces New Director of Sales

WARREN, OH — Drake Manufacturing Services Co. appointed Bruce L. Dibble as director of sales in North America.

Dibble is responsible for managing Drake’s North American sales efforts and serving as advocate for its customers and prospective customers.

With many years of experience in the machine tool industry as former director of North American sales at Schmitt Industries, Dibble understands the importance of solid customer relationships and collaboration for successful project execution.

“We are pleased to have Bruce on the Drake team to expand and support our precision thread grinding solutions in the steering systems, aerospace, cutting tool, speed reducer, ball screw, and linear motion industries," said Timothy Young, Drake CMO.

