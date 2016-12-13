Exact Metrology Receives AS9100 Certification

CINCINNATI — Exact Metrology received official AS9100 certification.

The Aerospace Standard 9100 includes the requirements for aviation, space and defense organizations. This certification evidences Exact Metrology practices a Quality Management System (QMS) that consistently meets customer expectations.

Exact Metrology management has been heavily involved with the QMS process. This starts with the setting of quality policy, quality goals and objectives. Management Review looks at the data from QMS, sees that quality goals are met, sets new ones and strives for continuous improvement. The advantage of this stringent management review is that it provides a basis for reviewing goals and performance against goals that are periodically reviewed. As a result, according to company co-founder Dean Solberg, customer satisfaction has increased because, “…the goals and objectives of the QMS take the customer’s needs into account and the Exact team can react and plan accordingly.”

Benefits of implementing AS9100 include well defined and documented procedures to improve the consistency of output, quality is constantly measured, procedures ensure corrective action is taken whenever defects occur, reducied overall cost, appreciably lower defect rates and earlier detection, exposure to new markets and retention/increase of market share in existing sectors, internal operational efficiency and overall better process control and workflow.

The company is also ISO9001:2008 certified. This is the only ISO standard that requires certification and is an internationally recognized quality management system that governs the sale and service of 3D non-contact and contact measuring equipment for inspection and reverse engineering in the commercial, aerospace, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Exact is also certified by ITAR, the International Traffic Arms Regulation. As a result, Exact Metrology has a competitive advantage when attracting and retaining defense business. Prime contractors are obligated to comply with ITAR requirements and these same requirements must be employed by subcontractors. Subcontractors such as Exact Metrology, who demonstrate compliance with ITAR standards, are clearly more desirable resources for prime contractors. Finally, being ITAR certified gives Exact Metrology the opportunity to do business with defense companies overseas, a growing market for the company currently.

Exact Metrology also has a Federal Firearms License, giving them the ability to send and receive weapons for quality control and inspection.

For more information, visit www.exactmetrology.com.