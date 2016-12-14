Manufacturing Day Events Boost Public Perception of Manufacturing Industry

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte released the results of a survey on the effect Manufacturing Day 2016 had on the public’s views of the industry. Responses from the students, educators and employees surveyed demonstrated that Manufacturing Day 2016 resulted in an improved public perception of manufacturing. Specifically, survey results showed 89 percent of students and 88 percent of educators were more aware of manufacturing jobs in their communities.

Additional survey highlights include the following:

Eighty-four percent of students and 90 percent of educators were more convinced that manufacturing provides careers that are both interesting and rewarding.

Sixty-four percent of students were more motivated to pursue a manufacturing career.

Eighty-eight percent of students and 90 percent of teachers viewed Manufacturing Day events as interesting and engaging.

Eighty-nine percent of manufacturers that hosted Manufacturing Day events saw value in participating, and 86 percent are likely to host an event again in the future.

“Manufacturing Day is all about showing the community that this industry provides sustainable, well-paid jobs, with limitless opportunities for advancement,” said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Jennifer McNelly. “The overwhelmingly positive results of this survey tell us that the American public is seeing the possibilities in manufacturing careers.”

The survey was disseminated to more than 2,700 participating Manufacturing Day hosts across the United States to gather national data from teachers, students and parents on how Manufacturing Day events truly make a difference in local communities.

“Manufacturing Day is a unique opportunity for manufacturers to show their community and future employees opportunities for innovative and high-paying careers within the industry,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “It’s exciting to see what a powerful impact these events had on the public’s perception of the manufacturing economy and the meaningful careers that exist in our industry. The NAM looks forward to continuing to grow and expand Manufacturing Day to educate and inspire the next generation.”

To see the interactive dashboard that provides the ability to analyze results in more detail, click here.

“As manufacturers opened their doors to the public on Manufacturing Day, they shared firsthand the opportunities available in today’s advanced manufacturing environment,” said Deloitte Vice Chairman Craig Giffi. “By gathering research through the survey, the Manufacturing Day producers can measure the impact Manufacturing Day is having on perception, provide insight into building upon that momentum and further efforts to improve public perception of manufacturing.”

Manufacturing Day addresses common misperceptions about manufacturing by giving manufacturers an opportunity to open their doors and show, in a coordinated effort, what manufacturing is—and what it isn’t. By working together during and after Manufacturing Day, manufacturers address the skills gap they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole.

“It is heartening to see local manufacturing communities come together to coordinate activities for local schools,” said Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International President and CEO Ed Youdell. “The greatest permanent impact will accrue as a result of this kind of collaboration, especially where companies use the insights gained from these surveys to guide them in planning future Manufacturing Day programs.”