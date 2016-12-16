Achim Gerstner Named Vice President, Business Manager At AMETEK Compliance Test Solutions

Ametek Compliance Test Solutions, a provider of test and measurement instrumentation for electromagnetic compatibility testing, named Achim Gerstner as vice president, business manager.

In his new position, Gerstner has responsibility for the strategic direction and profit and loss for the business. He reports directly to Shawn Smith, vice president, business unit manager for Ametek Programmable Power and CTS.

Gerstner joins Ametek CTS from Rohde & Schwarz, where he held a variety of senior management positions for over 25 years in Germany and in the United States.

A native from Baden-Württemberg, in the south of Germany, Gerstner has an electrical engineering degree from Fachhochschule Karlsruhe, Germany.

He and his spouse will relocate from Texas to Switzerland within the next several months.

“We are very happy to have Achim Gerstner join CTS and greatly look forward to his collaboration with CTS team. He brings more than 25 years of experience in electromagnetic compatibility, especially in RF systems and projects,” said Shawn Smith.

“His background provides him with a valuable, multi-faceted insight into the industry. He combines technical excellence with years of sales management and leadership experience. We are certain that under his direction CTS will continue its successful record of developing innovative products and achieving growth,” said Smith.

For more information, visit www.ametek-cts.com.