Nikon Metrology Announces New Distributor Partnership with Bradford Instrument & Gage for Mid-Atlantic U.S.

BRIGHTON, MI — Nikon Metrology announced a new partnership with metrology and manufacturing technology distributor Bradford Instrument & Gage.

With this new partnership, Nikon Metrology will provide the company's products and innovative metrology applications to customers in Bradford Instrument & Gage’s Mid-Atlantic U.S. region. This new partnership agreement will support customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“We are proud to be aligned with such an impressive and first-class distributor as Bradford Instrument & Gage. Their strong relationships, experience and expertise in metrology sales and service will continue to provide our customers with the highest level of expectations that Nikon Metrology promotes,” said Tony Scirpo, business solutions manager for Eastern U.S. Region, Nikon Metrology. “Bradford Instrument and Gage will be provided with quality state-of-the-art multi-sensor CMMs, optical vision systems, and laser scanners that can be retrofitted to new and existing CMMs and articulating arms. This will benefit Bradford Instrument & Gage’s metrology portfolio while allowing their customers to have quality Nikon Metrology inspection equipment for use.”

In addition to offering the full line of metrology products, Nikon will also be providing their customers with access to X-Ray and CT equipment.

“We like the technology that Nikon Metrology offers, especially in regards to laser scanners. Non-contact laser scanning is the next evolution in probing methods, and Nikon is ahead of the curve,” said Stuart Collins, president of Bradford Instrument & Gage.

“The brand recognition and superior technology at a competitive rate that Nikon provides will enhance the exceptional service that we strive to offer our customers,” said Chris Collins, metrology specialist at Bradford Instrument & Gage.

For more information, visit www.bradfordinstrument.com and www.nikonmetrology.com.