Exova Acquires Insight NDT  

Exova Group plc, the global testing, calibration and advisory services provider, acquired Insight NDT Limited (Insight), a South Yorkshire-based non-destructive testing (NDT) and radiographic inspection business.

Insight has provided its specialist services to the UK's industrial NDT sector since 1997.

Insight’s reputation is built on consistently providing high quality, high capacity and fast turnaround radiographic inspection services for manufacturers of specialised castings and forgings within the industrials market, as well as providing testing for the nuclear, medical, rail and oil and gas sectors.

The business has an experienced team of 20 specialists and achieved revenues of around £2m in 2015.

Paul Barry, group managing director, industries, said: “This acquisition significantly enhances our technical expertise and service offering within the NDT market and provides a complementary extension to our specialist testing facilities in the Midlands. The addition of Insight to our portfolio is a clear demonstration of our commitment to continuing to diversify our Oil & Gas and Industrials business and to develop our capabilities in new markets.”

