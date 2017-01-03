Mitutoyo RA-6000CNC Roundness/Cylindiricity Measurement System
January 3, 2017
Mitutoyo announced the release of the RA-6000CNC, a custom-built CNC roundness/cylindricity measuring system with best-in-class accuracy. The RA-6000CNC is designed to measure large-size, heavy, cylindrical workpieces generally associated with automotive, energy, marine and aviation industries.
The main features of the RA-6000CNC include:
- Designed for large size, heavy workpieces requiring roundness/cylindricity evaluations.
- Highest rotational accuracy (0.05+6H/10000) µm among large-size roundness measuring systems.
- Maximum table loading capacity of 772 lbs. (350kg).
- Maximum probing diameter of 34.6” (880mm).
- Maximum probing height of 41.3” (1050mm).
- Measuring range, such as diameter and height, is customizable depending on customer requirements.
Mitutoyo America Corporation
(630) 820-9666
