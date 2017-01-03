Mitutoyo RA-6000CNC Roundness/Cylindiricity Measurement System

Mitutoyo announced the release of the RA-6000CNC, a custom-built CNC roundness/cylindricity measuring system with best-in-class accuracy. The RA-6000CNC is designed to measure large-size, heavy, cylindrical workpieces generally associated with automotive, energy, marine and aviation industries.

The main features of the RA-6000CNC include:

Designed for large size, heavy workpieces requiring roundness/cylindricity evaluations.

Highest rotational accuracy (0.05+6H/10000) µm among large-size roundness measuring systems.

Maximum table loading capacity of 772 lbs. (350kg).

Maximum probing diameter of 34.6” (880mm).

Maximum probing height of 41.3” (1050mm).

Measuring range, such as diameter and height, is customizable depending on customer requirements.

