Morehouse Instrument Portable Aircraft, Truck Scale Calibration Services

Morehouse Instrument Company has added Portable Aircraft and Truck Scale Calibration Services to its Scope of Accreditation. This addition allows highly accurate portable scale calibrations up to 60,000 lbf.

“Adding this type of high level accuracy scale calibration to our scope will enable us to offer accredited calibration services for companies needing accurate, hassle-free calibration,” Henry Zumbrun, Morehouse’s president, said. “Primary standards are the cornerstone of our calibration service, surpassing measurement uncertainties using secondary standards by 10 to 50 times.”

The privately-owned firm is internationally known for ninety years of calibration integrity, designing, manufacturing, and selling test equipment and systems for force and torque calibration for a broad range of industries.

Morehouse Instrument Company

(717) 843-0081

psmith@mhforce.com