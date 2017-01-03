New Products

Titan Tool High-Efficiency LED Lamp

Titan Tool High-Efficiency LED Lamp
January 3, 2017
Titan Tool Supply, Inc. announces the addition of the unique ANSER® LED Gooseneck Lamp to its stable of microscopy inspection products.

Featuring an 18 in. flexible gooseneck mounted on a portable magnetic base, the LED lamp can be positioned in close proximity to work areas during manufacturing, assembly and inspection operations.

Other features of the ANSER lamp include a built-in smooth dimming control, a bright 3 watt LED which produces a 3100k color temperature and has a rated life of 60,000 hours.

Titan Tool Supply, Inc.

(716) 873-9907

info@titantoolsupply.com

www.TitanToolSupply.com

