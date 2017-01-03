Gleason 300GMSL Multi-Sensor Inspection Machine

Gleason Corporation introduces its latest innovation in gear inspection technology with the 300GMSL Multi-Sensor Inspection Machine; providing the capabilities of four instruments on one platform.

Designed for manufacturers of automotive, aircraft and other like-sized gears, the 300GMSL offers a single, compact, reliable and easy-to operate inspection solution to apply the most desirable gear measurement and analysis methods for both R&D and production applications.

An extremely versatile platform, the 300GMSL is capable of performing tactile probing to support traditional gear feature data collection on spur and helical gears, spiral and straight bevel gears up to 300mm in diameter. In addition, the platform supports non-contact, laser, full form scanning for a wide range of workpieces to support gear development efforts where large amounts of data need to be collected faster than possible with conventional tactile probing. Optional features include surface finish measurement and Barkhausen Noise Analysis; to further improve throughput while reducing cost of ownership and floor space requirements.

The integration of advanced technology such as laser scanning expands the functionality and application range of this platform. The advanced laser scanning probe delivers faster data collection speeds than conventional probing methods with comparable accuracy; making the 300GMSL a perfect solution for research and development applications such as rapid prototyping and reverse engineering. The 300GMSL is also well suited for normal production operations requiring high-speed topography inspection as well as increased non-gear inspection capabilities and the ability to inspect soft, compliant materials such as plastic gears.

The optional Advanced Operator Interface puts a number of powerful tools right at the operator’s fingertips including video telephony, note pad and voice mail messaging capability along with QR/bar code reading. The user-friendly, fully Windows® compatible GAMA™ application software suite provides users a highly intuitive interface with simple input screens for programming workpiece data.

