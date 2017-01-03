Trescal Acquires Exphil Calibration Labs Inc.

PARIS — Trescal, the international specialist in calibration services, acquired Exphil Calibration Labs Inc., a calibration services provider based in New York.

The transaction consolidates Trescal’s geographical footprint and technical coverage in the United States. This acquisition has been completed with the support of Ardian, its majority shareholder.

Founded in 1977, Exphil is a one-stop-shop A2LA accredited laboratory with strong technical skills in electrical DC/Low Frequency. Exphil employs 17 people, generates a turnover of $2 million and is mostly active in the aeronautics sector.

"This new acquisition is fully consistent with our strategy of strengthening our network in North America to better address national tenders and serve our large customers," said Trescal Deputy CEO Guillaume Caroit. "We still have to penetrate 5 states in the USA.”

This acquisition will bring Trescal’s network in the USA to sixteen accredited calibration laboratories in thirteen states with over 400 employees. It is the eighteenth acquisition since the change of ownership to Ardian in July 2013.

For more information, visit www.trescal.com.