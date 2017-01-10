Team Penske and Nikon Metrology Announce Technical Alliance

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Team Penske formed a technical alliance with Nikon Metrology, a market leader in metrology instrumentation and technological innovation. The announcement expands upon an already existing relationship between the two companies.

Under the terms of the new multi-year agreement, Brighton, Michigan-based Nikon Metrology will help enhance Team Penske’s manufacturing process of its racecars competing in NASCAR, working closely with the organization’s fabrication department. Team Penske will also rely on Nikon Metrology’s superior optical instrumentation and resources to support its overall technical processes at its headquarters in Mooresville, N.C.

“Team Penske is continuously looking for opportunities to further develop the processes involved in building fast, consistent and reliable race cars,” said Tim Cindric, Team Penske president. “By expanding our partnership with Nikon Metrology, we now have an industry leader that is committed to taking the quality of our race cars to another level.”

After working closely with Penske Technology Group in the past, Nikon Metrology is looking forward to the new challenge of partnering with the winning Team Penske racing program, which celebrated its 50th anniversary season in 2016.

“Manufacturing better, faster, and with optimum usage of resources is the demand of manufacturers today, and the Team Penske racing program demands running at the cutting edge of technology,” says Robert Martin, vice president of sales (Americas) at Nikon Metrology. “Better matters, and we’re inspired to continually prove it together with Team Penske through applying state-of-the-art metrology solutions and the expertise of our people.”

Nikon Metrology plans to incorporate the new partnership with Team Penske into the company’s future marketing and promotional efforts. Through specific case studies, Nikon Metrology will highlight how its equipment and support continue to raise the level of performance of Team Penske’s racing programs.

