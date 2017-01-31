Improve Scheduling, Production, and Quality Using Cloud
January 31, 2017
No Comments
Christine Hansen, a product marketing manager at Epicor with experience in the manufacturing business sector, presents some of the best practices used by discrete manufacturers around Scheduling, Production and Quality. She also highlights the benefits of using Cloud ERP solution.
