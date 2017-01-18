Matrox Imaging Recognized with Leadership in Automation Award For Third Year

MONTREAL — Matrox Imaging earned its third consecutive inclusion as members of the Leadership in Automation “First Team” program. For three years in a row, Matrox Imaging has been named a preferred supplier in the vision systems category, as chosen by readers of Automation World magazine.

Jim Chrzan, publisher of Automation World, shares his enthusiasm. “Our First Team Honorees represent not only best-in-class product innovation but also superior customer service. Congratulations to the honorees! And thank you to the end-users who took the time to vote for their favorite solution providers.”

“Being named as a preferred supplier by our peers is an amazing recommendation, and to have been selected for three straight years now really speaks to how highly people view the quality of our products and the service we offer,” said Sam Lopez, director of sales and marketing at Matrox Imaging. "We engineer our products with customer experience and user applications in mind, and this recognition definitely confirms their appreciation.”

Matrox and the other leadership in Automation First Team Honorees are recognized in Automation World’s January 2017 issue.

For more information, visit www.matrox.com/imaging.