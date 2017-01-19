ASQ Names 18 Fellows for Contributions and Achievements to Quality

MILWAUKEE, WI — ASQ named 18 members as fellows for their achievements and contributions to the advancement of quality. The new fellows will be recognized at ASQ’s World Conference on Quality and Improvement in May.

ASQ Fellows represent diverse industries on a global scale. The 2017 Fellows come from companies and organizations such as Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline and Xerox. ASQ currently has nearly 650 active Fellows.

Fellow membership status is awarded to individuals are ASQ members in good standing and meet the following criteria:

Have at least 15 years of quality-related experience.

Achieve requirements across six professional categories.

Are sponsored by peers and endorsed by their ASQ section or division.

Have been a senior member for five years or longer.

“ASQ Fellows are leaders in the quality community, working to improve their organizations and the communities in which they live,” said ASQ Chair Eric Hayler. “These are individuals who dedicate their time and expertise to make the world a better place.”

The new Fellows will be honored at a ceremony at ASQ’s World Conference on Quality and Improvement held May 1-3 in Charlotte, N.C.

For more information about the 2017 Fellows, visit asq.org.