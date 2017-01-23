Automate 2017 Expo and Conference Comes to Chicago April 3-6

ANN ARBOR, MI – The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) announced that Automate 2017 comes to Chicago’s McCormick Place April 3-6.

Last held in 2015, the biennial event features over 300 exhibitors who comprise many of the industry’s leading manufacturers and system integrators of robotics, machine vision, metrology, software, safety, motion control and motors. Over 20,000 attendees are expected from all 50 states and more than 70 countries, including corporate decision-makers as well as press and analysts.

The conference and exhibition will enable participants to explore the future of automation, which is dynamically changing due to mobile and collaborative robots, cloud computing, smart manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and other innovations. System integrators will be located at the front of the exhibit hall to showcase the exciting ways that today’s most innovative automation technologies are solving real-world challenges. “Expert Huddles” take place across the show floor. Attendees can join these free sessions and have questions answered directly from the expert technologists in the field.

“Automate attendees come from a wide range of industries to see in person how the latest automation technologies can benefit their operations,” said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. “They bring specific problems and are looking for real solutions in order to remain competitive in today’s global marketplace. Automate is where these critical business decisions can be made.”

The Automate 2017 Conference will explore the future of automation with over 60 sessions on topics including machine vision, robotics, supply chain automation, motion control, automation strategy, IIoT, safety, workforce development, machine learning, image processing and automation case studies. The conference is fully integrated with the International Symposium on Robotics-Americas (ISR), a prestigious event that brings together thought leaders from around the globe to discuss the latest applications and research in the field of robotics and other automation technologies.

The conference also offers coursework and exams required for the AIA’s Certified Vision Professional (CVP) basic and advanced certifications, and the Motion Control & Motor Association’s (MCMA) Certified Motion Control Professional training. Interested attendees can visit Automate 2017 to view the full conference agenda and to register.

One Badge, Two Shows

Automate 2017 attendee badges also gain admittance to ProMat 2017, being held at the same location. ProMat is the largest exposition for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain professionals in North America, including over 850 exhibitors.

Register Today

Attendee registration, which gives free access to the show floor, is now open on Automate 2017. Prospective exhibitors can find more information on exhibition opportunities at the event website.