Vitronic Announces New Managing Director for Australia

MITCHAM, AUSTRALIA — The Australian operation of the Vitronic Group named Edward van Berkel as its new managing director.

Van Berkel is currently Vitronic Australia’s chief financial officer and has held numerous senior executive positions in industry, including over 10 years as managing drector of Berklee Limited.

“I’m excited to take on my new role with Vitronic Australia and to lead the business through the growth opportunities ahead,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to strengthening the relationships we have with our clients and leveraging our value-creating technology solutions in the machine vision market.”

After 11 years establishing Vitronic’s business and building a team in Australia, Richard Middelmann will return to Germany in August 2017 to take up a new position at Vitronic’s head office in Wiesbaden. To ensure a seamless transition, Richard will continue to work for Vitronic Australia until his relocation.

Vitronic Australia was launched in 2006 and delivers machine vision technology solutions across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.