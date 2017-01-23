AMT Exhibitions Department Preparing for Increased Involvement with SME Events and International Shows

MCLEAN, VA — AMT and the China Machine Tool and Tool Builders' Association announced the launch of the China Chongqing International Machine Tool Show (CCIMT) to be held Nov. 13-16, 2017, at the Chongqing International Expo Center, Yubei, Chongqing, China.

CCIMT will showcase the latest in manufacturing technology and bring buyers and sellers together from all over the world to the dynamic market of Chongqing and southwest China. With an expanding manufacturing base of domestic companies plus foreign direct investment (FDI) from more than 250 Fortune 500 multinationals, Chongqing has established itself as an innovation center for high technology.

CCIMT is expected to fill 35,000 square meters of exhibition space with a target attendance of 50,000 coming from foreign countries including the United States.

AMT and CMTBA have been friends and colleagues since 1989. This collaboration represents a new level of commitment between our two organizations.

Companies interested in exhibiting or attending should contact Bill Herman at bherman@AMTonline.org. For more information visit www.ccimtshow.com.

AMT is partnering with SME for a series of regional co-branded trade shows. The collaboration encompasses the existing EASTEC, WESTEC, SOUTH-TEC, HOUSTEX, and Mfg4 events.



The new events will feature a blend of education, applications, and technology innovation, particularly in the areas of digital manufacturing, automation, MTConnect and the Industrial IoT. Mirroring the industry trend of regionalized manufacturing in the United States, each event will include a mix of topics and technologies that are of specific interest to that region.



SME and AMT first partnered on an event-related agreement in 1989. The idea was to pull together both organizations’ resources to develop forums where manufacturers could see the latest technologies in their own regions of the United States.



HOUSTEX, EASTEC, SOUTH-TEC, WESTEC and Mfg4 will continue to serve important manufacturing centers across the country with enhanced content on key topics like additive manufacturing and smart manufacturing.



For more information, visit www.AMTonline.org/amt-sme.