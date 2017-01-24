Bruker Announces Acquisition of Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron

BILLERICA, MA — Bruker acquired Hysitron, Inc., a developer, manufacturer, and seller of nanomechanical test instrumentation.

The acquisition adds Hysitron’s nanomechanical testing instruments to Bruker’s existing portfolio of atomic force microscopes (AFMs), surface profilometers, and tribology and mechanical testing systems, expanding Bruker’s position in nanomaterials research markets. Hysitron’s 2016 revenues were approximately $20 million. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, privately-held Hysitron has pioneered solutions to measure mechanical properties of materials at the nanoscale since 1992. Its industry-leading nanoindentation products are used by premier academic and industrial researchers and engineers in materials science, the life sciences, and semiconductor applications. In addition to nanoindentation and microindentation, Hysitron's instrument capabilities include tribology, modulus mapping, dynamic mechanical analysis, and in-situ SEM (scanning electron) and TEM (transmission electron) nanomechanical testing.

“Hysitron has been recognized as the global market and technology leader in the field of nanomechanical property measurements for quite some time,” said Mark R. Munch, Ph.D., president of the Bruker NANO Group. “As a leader in atomic force microscopy instrumentation, we plan to realize a number of valuable application synergies by adding Hysitron’s instruments to our Bruker NANO Group nanoscale surface and materials characterization product portfolio. In addition, Hysitron’s products are quite complementary to our macroscale mechanical and tribology test instruments, providing the most complete range of testing capabilities to the market.”

“We have built a strong reputation at Hysitron for truly top-level instrumentation that pushes the limits of nanoindenting technology, but have been looking to leverage the strengths of a larger global organization to help bring these capabilities to their full potential,” added Thomas Wyrobek, CEO and co-founder of Hysitron, Inc. “With Bruker’s great commitment to research and their long history of academic collaboration, we are excited about the ways they can provide the global infrastructure and processes that we have always wanted, while maintaining intense focus on developing the best possible solutions to enable our customers’ success.”

For more information, visit www.bruker.com.