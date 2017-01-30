Navitar Purchases Canadian Camera Manufacturer PixeLINK

ROCHESTER, NY — Navitar Canada Inc., a manufacturer of precision optical solutions, purchased PixeLINK, a leading developer of digital cameras for use in industrial, life science, and other advanced imaging applications. The acquisition allows Navitar Inc. to offer fully integrated end-to-end lens and camera imaging solutions to customers worldwide.

Based in Ottawa, ON, Canada, PixeLINK manufactures, optimizes and integrates industrial cameras for machine vision applications and microscope cameras for life science and digital microscopy applications.

“The addition of the PixeLINK business enables us to provide our Navitar core dealers and OEM customers in machine vision and life science a large range of visible spectrum camera solutions,” explains Navitar President Michael Thomas. “Navitar recently added active alignment, assembly and testing of 4K OEM lens camera modules to our repertoire of services - combining Navitar large format, athermal, HDR lenses with Sony IMX CMOS sensors. Now our customers developing VR cameras, autonomous vehicles, drones and persistent surveillance systems will achieve unprecedented image quality with a Navitar lens, and they will benefit from decades of sensor integration expertise and industry-leading CMOS camera technology from PixeLINK.”

PixeLINK is recognized around the world for its quality hardware, imaging software and unmatched customer service. Its USB 3.0 high speed cameras provide superb image quality and have consistently been rated as the most reliable industrial cameras in the market. Paul Saunders, president of PixeLINK, comments, “We are excited to add our cameras to Navitar’s large selection of imaging products. Current and new customers will benefit greatly from our integrated solution offerings.”

Julian Goldstein and Jeremy Goldstein, owners of Navitar, comment, “We welcome the PixeLINK employees and customers to the Navitar network of companies and look forward to developing ground-breaking integrated camera and lens solutions optimized for the sharpest, cleanest images available in the industry.”

For more information, visit www.Pixelink.com and www.navitar.com.