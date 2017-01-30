Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Joins Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing

PRINCE GEORGE, VA — The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing announced Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence has joined CCAM at the affiliate member level and will have a seat on CCAM’s Technology Advisory Council.

CCAM is an applied research center providing solutions in adaptive automation, surface engineering, and additive manufacturing. Hexagon will participate in CCAM research and provide expertise in optical non-contact 3D measuring systems for industrial manufacturing applications. Hexagon is a metrology and manufacturing solution provider, specializing in the collection, analysis and active use of measurement data to increase production speed, accelerate productivity and enhance product quality.

CCAM bridges the gap between research and commercialization to accelerate new developments to market. Hexagon will contribute its metrology expertise and the AICON StereoScan neo 3D scanner and a DPA photogrammetry system. These optical, portable solutions are a part of AICON's portfolio of non-contact 3D measuring systems used to enable efficient, high-precision monitoring, quality assurance and control in manufacturing production. CCAM research and development is conducted at its 62,000 square foot facility just outside of Richmond, VA.

"Hexagon looks forward to our newest collaborative partnership with the CCAM consortium of leading manufacturers and research institutions," said Director of Strategic Business Development Michael Mariani, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. "We are pleased to make a technology contribution to the CCAM metrology center, adding another level of capability in support of the innovative work conducted at this leading research facility for advanced manufacturing methods."

“CCAM is delighted to have Hexagon become our newest member,” says Jaime Camelio, CCAM Chief Technology Officer. “Their inspection tools fully complement our research agenda, providing CCAM the opportunity to develop enhanced algorithms to optimize inspection processes.”

For more information, visit HexagonMI.com.