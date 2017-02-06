Renishaw Readies New Headquarters

WEST DUNDEE, IL – Renishaw, Inc. is preparing to move into a new 133,000 sqare-foot office and warehouse facility in West Dundee, IL, about 40 miles from Chicago.

The two-story facility will be the company’s new North American headquarters, but also includes space for product development, testing, warehousing and distribution. It includes the new U.S. Additive Manufacturing Solutions Center – part of Renishaw’s network of global Solutions Centers, opening over the next year.

The centers are designed to provide venues where the additive manufacturing adoption process can be accelerated. “We can give companies cost-effective, hands-on experience of metal additive manufacturing, combined with application engineering support to optimize their design, and post-processing capabilities to ensure that it performs as it should,” said Sir David McMurtry, chairman and CEO of Renishaw.

Renishaw plans to set up regional technical and sales offices throughout the United States, as the company continues to get closer to customers.

“With the popularity and adoaption of Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory philosophies, our products and services are relevant to a larger and more diverse group of manufacturing operations,” said Howard Salt, president of Renishaw, Inc. “These new facilities makes it more feasible, logistically, for us to work cooperatively with customers and potential customers in North America, and develop solutions specific to them.”

A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for March, and the company plans to be fully relocated by October. The new address is 1001 Wesemann Drive, West Dundee, IL 60118.

