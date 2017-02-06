Hexagon to Acquire MSC Software

Hexagon AB announced an agreement to acquire MSC Software (“MSC”), a provider of computer-aided engineering (CAE) solutions, including simulation software for virtual product and manufacturing process development.

MSC’s simulation analysis capabilities empower customers to optimise design for production, ensuring downstream productivity, product quality and durability.

“MSC represents a game changer in our mission to deliver actionable manufacturing intelligence, taking us another step closer to realizing our smart connected factory vision in discrete manufacturing industries such as automotive and aerospace,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “We can now leverage the data our MI division is generating to improve design choices and processes upstream in the workflow. The acquisition will also open up new markets and touchpoints for MSC via our PPM division.”

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, MSC has over 1,200 highly-skilled professionals in 20 countries. Its strong brand and reputation in industries such as automotive, aerospace and electronics spans more than 50 years.

For more information, visit hexagon.com.