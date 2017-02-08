Laboratory Testing Inc. Promotes Technical Professional to Metrology Manager

HATFIELD, PA — Laboratory Testing Inc. promoted Rick Gaynor of North Wales, PA to the title of metrology manager.

He will direct the operations of the company’s department called LTI Metrology, which specializes in NIST traceable and A2LA accredited instrument calibration and dimensional inspection services.

Gaynor brings over 25 years of relevant experience in laboratory testing, electro-mechanical engineering and applications engineering to his new role, including 13 years as general manager of a metrology laboratory at Dayton T. Brown Inc. He had been employed by LTI since September 2015 as mechanical testing technical coordinator with responsibility for developing procedures and policies, refurbishing and installing equipment, setting up new capabilities and automating processes. As metrology manager, he will utilize his extensive work experience to expand services, grow the department and develop customer relationships.

He completed his formal education while serving in the United States Air Force. He holds a bachelor of science in electronics from the Community College of the Air Force in Biloxi, MS. He has a background in both military and aerospace testing, and has worked with many other industries as well.

Mike McVaugh, CEO and president of LTI, said, “In the short time that Rick has been with LTI, in the destructive testing lab, he has demonstrated a capacity to produce impressive results and to introduce positive changes. We are fortunate to have been able to promote such a qualified and capable candidate from within our own ranks.”

For more information, visit www.labtesting.com.