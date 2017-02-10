ISA and the Automation Federation Encourage Automation Engineers and Professionals to Participate in this 2017's Engineers Week

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — As Engineers Week 2017 approaches, the International Society of Automation (ISA) and its umbrella organization, the Automation Federation, encourage their members and all automation engineers to participate in this annual effort that promotes the value and significance of engineering and engineering careers.

Sponsored and organized by DiscoverE (formerly the National Engineers Week Foundation), Engineers Week, Feb. 19-25, celebrates how engineers make a positive difference in our world and seeks to raise awareness around the need to attract more young people to the engineering profession.

ISA, as a contributing coalition member of DiscoverE, asks its members and other automation engineers to interact with and support young people, whether as a student mentor or classroom speaker or by bringing a class of students to your workplace for a tour. There are so many ways to participate, not just in February but all year long. Review all the different ways to participate on the Engineers Week website.

Increasing the supply of workers qualified and prepared to compete for high-tech jobs is perhaps the most pressing challenge facing manufacturers worldwide. Experts project that over the next 10 years nearly 3.5 million manufacturing jobs in the US will be needed. However, because of the ongoing shortage of skilled workers, up to 2 million of these jobs may go unfilled.

According to US Department of Education data, low interest among US students in STEM-related education and career fields is placing America’s future competitiveness and inventiveness in jeopardy.

According to the website, only 16 percent of American high school students are proficient in mathematics and are interested in a STEM career. Among those who do pursue a college major in a STEM field, only about half will actually work in a STEM-related career. These realities contribute to America’s poor global ranking among industrialized nations in mathematics (ranked 25th) and science (ranked 17th).

STEM Learning and Capabilities Drive Global and Personal Success

As the “Voice of Automation,” the Automation Federation and its 20 member organizations and seven working groups partner with government leaders, educators and private industry to boost awareness around the key role automation and engineering play in advancing society, quality of life, economic growth and opportunities for satisfying, well-paying careers.

“It’s so very important that we recognize the value and contributions of engineers and automation professionals because they directly contribute to the quality of life we enjoy,” says Michael Marlowe, Managing Director and Director of Government Relations at the Automation Federation. “While the fields of engineering and automation touch so many areas of daily life, so much of what is accomplished by these professionals is simply taken for granted and not acknowledged or celebrated on a regular basis.”

This lack of attention, he says, has far-reaching impact.

“Since we don’t recognize the achievements of engineering and automation in a powerful way, many young people do not realize their significance to the health of our nation and world, the many exciting advances occurring in these areas, and the diverse and financially rewarding career opportunities that are possible in these fields.”

What Can You do? Get Involved!

Log on to the DiscoverE website to learn about how you can promote Engineers Week and spread the word in your community about the merits of engineering and automation, and STEM-focused career paths.

Thousands of Engineers Week-related events take place across the US each year and are hosted by individuals, professional societies, engineering firms and universities. Popular ways to get involved include:

Presenting at a classroom or after-school group

Bringing students to your workplace or campus

Hosting a public event

Publicizing your plans in the DiscoverE calendar or on the ISA blog, ISA Interchange

Getting the word out through social media at www.facebook.com/DiscoverE.org and Twitter@DiscoverEorg

For more ways to get involved, click here.