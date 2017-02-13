ECM Awarded Official Approved Supplier Certificate of Measurement and Programming Services from Rolls-Royce Corporation

TOPSFIELD, MA — Global Measurement Solutions was awarded approved supplier status for Rolls-Royce Corporation.

The Certificate Scope of Approval includes: Rolls-Royce Corporation Sub-Tier, Component Measurement, and CMM Programming Supplier categories. This award confirms that East Coast Metrology completed the testing needed to assure Rolls-Royce Corporation that quality assurance controls meet the general requirements of Rolls-Royce, as specified in RR9000:SABRe.

The agreement between Rolls-Royce and ECM validates that all quality control systems and management structures sustain accordance to the requirements put forth by Rolls-Royce Corporation.

ECM already maintains an ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited Laboratory certification which assures customers that their systems are calibrated using standards traceable to a National Metrological Institute (NMI). ECM was awarded this accreditation in September 2014 and has since renewed this certificate as of October 2016.

ECM is one of the first non-OEM laboratories in the country to offer the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration for large scale measurement instruments. This accreditation along with the newly acquired Rolls-Royce certification, demonstrates the level of quality standards that both ECM and their customers demand.

“We stand by our services and our level of quality 100 percent. We work hard to obtain these certificates so our customers can feel confident not only in our ability to perform the job, but to perform the job at the highest quality standard in the industry,” stated Lucas Prato, director of quality for ECM.

For more information, visit EastCoastMetrology.com.