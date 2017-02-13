Accurate Technology Announces New Ownership

FLETCHER, NC — Accurate Technology has new owners. After 23 years with Accurate Technology, Ed Fiantaca, former owner and president, announced his retirement and full divestiture of ownership.

The company’s new owners, Michael Fiantaca and Mark Ehrnsberger, have each worked for Accurate for over 20 years and are familiar with all aspects of its operation. Michael Fiantaca, formally vice president of operations, will now assume the position of president. Ehrnsberger, former vice president of engineering, will assume the position of vice president and treasurer.

Ed Fiantaca will continue to work with Michael Fiantaca and Ehrnsberger as a consultant for a period of six months during the transition.

“It’s been a privilege to steer Accurate through its growing years, a recession, and now resurgence and expansion into new markets. I have full confidence Michael and Mark have the knowledge and skills to take Accurate to its next level”, stated Ed Fiantaca.

Accurate Technology started in Kirkland Washington in 1989 and relocated to North Carolina in 1998. The company's first product was a general purpose measuring system called ProScale. During its 28-year history, it has developed many standard, custom and application-specific measuring products for the woodworking, quality control, and medical industries. Today, those products are sold worldwide.

For more information, visit www.proscale.com.