QVI Announces Key Appointments

ROCHESTER, NY — QVI (Quality Vision International) announced a series of key appointments in its manufacturing, operations and service organizations.

Randy Weaver, CIO, assumes the additional position of director of the company’s electronics manufacturing group, which produces proprietary electronic and embedded control systems used in QVI metrology products. Prior to joining QVI, Weaver held a series of positions in both private sector and public sector operations and information systems and technology. Weaver earned an AS from Monroe Community College, a BSEE from Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.

Wade Cook, PhD, vice president of optics manufacturing, assumes additional responsibilities as leader of the company’s research and development team. Cook joined QVI in 2016 after a 10-plus year career in the optics and photonics industries, having served as a project manager at ITT Space Systems Division, and engineering manager at ASE optics and Rochester Precision Optics. Cook earned his BS from the United States Military Academy at West Point, and his PhD from the University of Rochester. In addition to his civilian career, Cook served nine years of active duty in the U.S. Army and in the U.S. Army Reserve on active duty assignments in Bosnia and Afghanistan. Cook retired from the armed forces in 2016 with the rank of Colonel.

William (Bill) Stickles is promoted to the position of director of production with responsibility for all standard product assembly operations at the QVI Hudson Avenue campus. Stickles joined the company in 2009, serving as regional sales manager for its OGP division, and director of its custom engineering group. Prior to joining QVI, Stickles held a variety of management positions in sales and marketing at Transcat. Stickles earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from State University of New York (SUNY Brockport) and an MS in Business Management from Nazareth College.

Bob Scheidt assumes the position of president of quality vision services, the technical support, calibration and field service arm of QVI. Scheidt previously held the positions of VP of QVI Manufacturing and VP of QVI’s Global Supply Chain. Prior to joining QVI, Scheidt was employed in supply chain operations with Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR Science Education, NexPress and Eastman Kodak. Scheidt has a BS degree in mechanical and industrial engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.

Keith Polidor, vice president, is promoted to the position of senior VP and chief operating officer, with responsibility for the company’s worldwide supply chain, manufacturing and quality functions. Polidor joined QVI in 2002, and has served in a variety of roles in manufacturing, quality, information systems and marketing. Prior to joining QVI, Polidor worked for Exergen Corporation in Watertown, MA, managing manufacturing activities on behalf of Philips DAP. Polidor earned a BA from Colgate University and an MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology.

For more information, visit www.qvii.com.