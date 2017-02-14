CGTech Announces 24 North American Vericut Users’ Exchange Events

IRVINE, CA — Each year CGTech hosts many Vericut Users' Exchange (VUE) events for its customers.

In 2016, more than 1,600 VERICUT users attended over 45 VUE events in 15 countries. CGTech has announced 24 North American VUE locations scheduled in 2017, and the first will be held March 7, in Irvine near CGTech headquarters. Attendees will learn about new software features, tips and tricks for improving manufacturing efficiency and optimization, and will have the opportunity to meet with CGTech staff and influence the future direction of the software. There is no charge to attend.

The agenda is customer-driven following a survey that was distributed at the end of 2016. In addition to tips and tricks, the agenda will include a review of recently implemented and planned enhancements.

To register for any of the VUE locations, call (949) 753-1050 or visit cgtech.com. A list of all currently scheduled worldwide VUE events can be found on the website.