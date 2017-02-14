PrecisionPath Consortium for Large-Scale Manufacturing to Hold March 2017 Working Meeting in Dallas

WEATHERFORD, TX — The Coordinate Metrology Society, in collaboration with UNC Charlotte, announced the fifth working meeting of the PrecisionPath Consortium for Large-Scale Manufacturing will be held March 23 in Dallas at the Hyatt Regency DFW, Terminal C.

The PrecisionPath Consortium works to determine and prioritize the technology requirements of industries that manufacture large-scale, high accuracy parts and products. The March program will build upon the results of the October 2016 "Focus Group Workshop", a continuation of the Planning and Visioning Council forums held over the past year and a half. Team leaders and members will perform a full review of the consortium's work and prepare a full draft roadmap document for public review. The primary objectives of the meeting are to review output from all working groups and conduct a work session to complete each section. The group will assemble and review the initial draft of the roadmap, and identify any conflicts or gaps followed by a plan to address those issues. Members will proceed to identify external reviewers of the roadmap for additional industry commentary on the final roadmap product.

At the October 2016 PrecisionPath meeting, team leaders of each working group presented their body of research on technologies, usage/applications, standards, data management, workforce and drivers. An industry-at-large survey of users and managers of portable metrology systems was conducted from May–October 2016 to support the PrecisionPath Technology Roadmapping initiative. A preliminary summary of the Survey results was presented to the group, followed by a brainstorming session for all working groups culminating in concise reports presented to the participants. Interested metrology professionals from the large-scale manufacturing community who can commit to attending PrecisionPath technical meetings and conferences are urged to contact CMS Committee Chair Ron Hicks at ron.hicks@apisensor.com.

The PrecisionPath Consortium project is funded by an Advanced Manufacturing Technology Consortia (AMTech) Grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the U.S. Commerce Department.

For more information, visit www.cmsc.org.