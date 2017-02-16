Western Gage Receives Initial Accreditation from A2LA

CAMARILLO, CA — Western Gage Corporation was granted ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), after a thorough assessment and review of Western Gage’s quality management system and competence to perform specific calibrations and issue certifications.

The achievement of A2LA accreditation demonstrates an organization’s competence to manage and perform the activities defined by its Scope of Accreditation (A2LA Certificate # 4174.01).

For Western Gage, these activities include calibration of plain ring and plug gages, length gages, air gage readouts, air gaging systems and magnification orifice kits.

For more information, visit www.westerngage.com.