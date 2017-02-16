Siemens Partners with U.S. Technical Schools for L.E.A.P. initiative

CHICAGO — Siemens announced the launch of a new workforce development program for secondary and technical schools across America called L.E.A.P. — the Lifelong Educational Advantage Program.

Made available through Siemens Cooperates with Education, the effort is designed to give high school and technical school graduates a basic-to-advanced machine tool knowledge that will benefit them in their future careers as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machinists.

Educational Program

L.E.A.P. starts with Sinutrain, a PC-based, control-identical training system. This software turns any PC screen into an exact representation of the Sinumerik Operate graphical user interface. The numeric kernel (NC) that drives Sinutrain also powers the Sinumerik 828D and 840D sl controls. Comprehensive knowledge doesn’t require investing in a machine, as all courses can be taught on a PC.

Through L.E.A.P., Siemens offers students and educators:

- PC-based training system using Sinutrain

- Same HMI, setup and simulation screens as actual machine controls

- Full basic-through-advanced CNC learning

- Modular content customized to curriculum

- Free instruction training, support and certification

- Hardware simulators

- Machine tool partners

As part of the program, Siemens provides training courses in two machine tool disciplines: milling and turning. Each of the courses is divided into levels with pre-requisites. Each course level receives a complete curriculum, which includes both classroom and hands-on training models to increase student engagement and understanding. Upon successful completion of each level, students receive Siemens L.E.A.P. Certifications documenting the advanced skill sets needed in today’s highly technical manufacturing careers.

“Currently, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) jobs are growing at 1.7 times the rate of non-STEM jobs. Employers need graduates who are more than basic machine operators for basic parts cutting. Siemens CNC instruction best supports this career path from basic to advanced knowledge,” explains Brian Hamilton, CNC education manager, Siemens Industry, Inc.

Additionally, Siemens offers the instructional content and support that technical schools require. In partnership with machine tool builders such as EMCO, ROMI, INDEX, KNUTH and others, Siemens addresses the need for skilled manufacturing labor by preparing students for a career in the job shop or production department environments.

Comprehensive Understanding and Higher Performance

The Sinumerik CNC platform features a universal interface for rapid progression across control packages. One interface teaches students both basic and advanced CNC skills.

As students learn the program and how to operate the Sinumerik 828D job shop control, they become equally comfortable in using the higher-level Sinumerik 840D sl CNC.

The Sinumerik CNC empowers more high-end machining applications than any other control technology platform in the world. Included among the CNC capabilities are universal HMI, true conversational language for operation, shopfloor programming and visual verification of the cutting cycle. All these features can be simulated on the PC seat provided with L.E.A.P.

Getting started is easy

Once an educational institution is enrolled in the Siemens Cooperates with Education (SCE) program, a site assessment will determine which L.E.A.P. program best fits participating school needs. Assistance with the installation of the Sinutrain software package, as well as scheduling for instructor training and certification, are available.

Siemens provides robust training courses in the two major machine tool disciplines: milling and turning. Each of the course disciplines is divided into Levels that provide a pre-requisite approach for basic-to-advanced learning. Siemens provides the school with a complete installation of SinuTrain, its PC-based simulation software, to enhance the hands-on learning experience.

