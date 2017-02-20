GOM 3D Metrology Conference 2017: New Aspects in Industrial 3D Metrology, Inspection and Testing

BRUNSWICK, GERMANY— The GOM 3D Metrology Conference will show how optical measuring systems shorten development cycles and improve production processe from Sept. 26-27.

Today, optical metrology is a standard in industry and research for quality assurance and materials testing. More than 600 experts from 40 countries are expected at GOM’s headquarters in Brunswick, Germany, to discuss topics such as automation, virtual assembly analysis, airfoil inspection and materials testing based on optical 3D measuring data.

The international conference is a forum for executives, metrologists and experts from well-known companies and research institutions who reveal their first-hand experiences. GOM presents new trends as well as recent developments in sensor technologies and software for the entire production process ranging from materials testing through design and toolmaking up to series inspection.

Alongside a presentation forum, interactive solution tracks and a technical exhibition, GOM provides an insight into the production of industrial 3D metrology in regular guided tours. Joint networking dinners encourage the direct exchange of experiences.

This year, the conference takes place for the 13th time. The event will be held in English.

For more information, visit www.gom-conference.com.