UniFlow CE AireStream Laboratory Fume Hood

The UniFlow CE AireStream is a full duty fume hood in a compact size, which offers 50% energy savings over conventional hoods. The CE’s low flow constant volume by-pass design maintains consistent face velocity. CE fume hoods are offered in 30, 36, 48, and 72 in. widths and can be equipped with a wide selection of accessories to meet your specific process needs. CE fume hoods are constructed totally of composite resin for superior chemical resistance, NO RUST, and can be supplied with or without an exhaust blower in standard or explosion proof models. HEMCO is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company.

HEMCO

(800) 779-4362

www.HEMCOcorp.com/cefh.html