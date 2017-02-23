Call for Papers Launched for 2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference

WEATHERFORD, TX — The Coordinate Metrology Society launched its Call for Papers for the 33rd annual Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC), July 17-21, Snowbird, UT.

The membership association for measurement professionals worldwide is once again seeking original, expert-level contributions from portable metrology practitioners. The technical papers can cover a range of topics from scientific research and development, technology benchmarks, case studies covering the successful use of 3D coordinate measurement systems, breakthroughs in metrology and more. Commercial content is not accepted by the CMS. One of the longest running technology conferences in the world, the CMSC remains the premier educational venue where expert and novice metrologists convene to discuss best practices, measurement strategies, and groundbreaking technology implementations.

Abstract submissions for technical papers and presentations are due by March 11. The CMS Executive Committee peer reviews each abstract, and if selected, the speaker will receive a Notification of Acceptance on April 8. The CMSC Technical Paper Guidelines for presentations and technical papers can be downloaded here. For more information about presenting a technical paper at CMSC 2017, contact Michelle Edwards, Daniel Sawyer, or Scott Sandwith, Technical Presentations Coordinators at presentations@cmsc.org.

The CMS Executive Committee will select the top technical papers presented at CMSC 2017 for publication in the prestigious Journal of the CMSC. CMS members in good standing can also access the technical papers and presentations via the CMSC website. Researchers are also encouraged to cite CMSC technical papers if referenced in their own technical papers. Conference registration and membership fees are waived for individual speakers presenting at the conference. In the case of multiple authors, the CMS will waive one conference registration and membership fee.

The 2016 CMSC provided a diversity of twenty-five authoritative white papers and application presentations from respected CMS members, special industry guests, and master users of portable measurement technology. Conference speakers represented The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, Triumph Aerostructures, Stelia Aerospace, Northrop Grumman Missions Systems, FFT Produktionssysteme GmbH& Co. (Germany), National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), UNC Charlotte, University of Ontario Institute of Technology (Canada), National Research Council Canada, University College London (UK), and other leaders in the field.

The CMSC is an international arena for metrology education, new innovations, and strategic networking with top professionals in the portable metrology community. The Coordinate Metrology Society remains committed to forging a learning culture and expand the boundaries of knowledge with a variety of world-class programs and challenges held at the Education and Measurement Zone located in the CMSC Exhibition Hall. Other highlights of the conference include career-enhancing activities such as the CMS Level-One and Level-Two Certification examinations, technical workshops and hands-on competitions during the 5-day event.

For more information, visit www.cmsc.org.