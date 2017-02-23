‘Risk-Based Everything’ the Focus at Ideagen’s Horizons Seminar in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Ideagen Horizons will take place in Dubai and will focus on the world of risk-based management. The one day event will host users of Ideagen’s Q-Pulse software and will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Media City on Wednesday, March 15th.

Ben Dorks, Ideagen’s chief customer officer, said, “We are delighted to invite our customer base in the Middle East to join us for Ideagen's Horizons seminar, exclusively arranged for Q-Pulse clients in the region.

“This free one-day event will bring together clients from many differing industries to learn about – and witness first hand – our plan for Ideagen’s leading quality and safety management software product, Q-Pulse. We will also present our perspective on the key technology trends to watch out for in the next few years and discuss what impact they will have on businesses and society.”

Presentations throughout the seminar include key discussions on the world of risk-based everything as well as a series of Q-Pulse master classes. There will also be exclusive insights into the Q-Pulse product roadmap.

“This conference will give attendees the chance to hear from our internal experts as well as share experiences from fellow users. It is an event not to be missed by our clients in the Middle East region," Dorks added.

Ideagen is a UK-based company with expanded operations in the European Union, the United States and the Middle East. The company has more than 3,000 organisations using its suite of products globally, including UAE-based clients such as Obeikan, Sabic, flydubai, the GCAA and Emirates.

For more information, visit www.ideagen.com/horizons-seminar-dubai.