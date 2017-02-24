IIoT Solutions Provider AMI Global Attracts Equity Funding from Cimbria Capital

LAS VEGAS — AMI Global, a provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, announced a growth equity investment from private equity firm Cimbria Capital.

The equity injection is aimed to increase and accelerate the global adoption of AMI's IIoT solutions for industrial systems and equipment manufacturers. AMI is currently a provider of end-to-end IIoT solutions for a number of Fortune 500 clients and global original equipment manufacturers.

AMI's IIoT solutions are noted for encrypted security strength, inter-operability with other machines, and customized cloud and app-driven capabilities. AMI's IIoT systems enable customers to connect remote assets to the internet, providing new data collection capabilities as well as management of these assets for improved productivity, efficiency, safety and predictive analytics.

"Cimbria is proud to invest in AMI and to support their continued growth in the IIoT sector through our value-add program and management expertise," said Brian V. Iversen, managing director of Cimbria Capital. "Beyond possessing a world-class technical team, AMI has the unique ability to bridge the gap between technology, adoption, and implementation for large industrial clients in need of IIoT strategies."

"Cimbria Capital adds significant strategic value and business development potential as a hands-on private equity investor," added David Drake, CEO of AMI Global. "Cimbria's operational guidance and global networks will help us access even more opportunities to build the next-generation of connected industry."

"Cimbria's investment proves that AMI's hardworking and results-oriented team is building a legacy of performance within the IIoT sector," added Ori Peled, CTO of AMI Global. "We are confident that AMI's clients will benefit even further from the innovation and strategies Cimbria's investment will create."

For more information, visit aquamanagement.com.