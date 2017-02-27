Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Invites Experts to Speak at HxGN LIVE 2017

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence is seeking industry experts and thought leaders to speak at HxGN LIVE 2017, Hexagon’s international conference, being held at the luxury Venetian Resort Hotel from June 13–16.

The four-day event returns to Las Vegas with attendees from across the globe gathering to experience the latest developments in data-driven technologies enabled by Hexagon's newest metrology and manufacturing solutions. Speakers will have the opportunity to showcase their company’s vision and expertise, and demonstrate why they are at the forefront of developments in their industry. Innovators from all aspects of industrial manufacturing, including production, quality, engineering and design, are invited to submit papers for presentation at the event.

Abstract submissions for the Manufacturing Intelligence track at HxGN LIVE 2017 are open until March 18.

Potential speakers should visit http://hxgn.biz/2lFaHe0 and complete the form, including company details and a brief abstract. For more information about the conference, visit hxgnlive.com. Accepted speakers will receive a complimentary conference pass worth $1,349, giving them unlimited access to HxGN LIVE’s inspiring keynotes, technology deep-dive sessions, evening events, and The Zone technology expo. Speakers may also have the chance to participate in HxGN TV (hxgntv.com) and Radio (hxgnradio.com) programs to share their stories with an even wider audience.

“HxGN LIVE is an extraordinary event which showcases the potential of new technologies for data-driven Smart Factory initiatives across all industry segments,” said Angus Taylor, president and CEO at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence North America. “We are returning to Las Vegas by popular demand to host our most impressive event yet. HxGN LIVE 2017 is the leading platform for industry professionals to present their compelling stories about automation, closed loop manufacturing, process control, successful technology applications, and enabling the digital thread through metrology."

For more information, visit hexagon.com.