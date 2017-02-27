Princeton Infrared Technologies Announces New Director of Sales and Marketing, Bob Struthers

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — Princeton Infrared Technologies Inc., specialists in indium gallium arsenide imaging technology and affordable shortwave-infrared linescan cameras, visible-SWIR science cameras and 1- and 2-D imaging arrays, announces the appointment of Bob Struthers to the position of director of sales and marketing.

Struthers has over 35 years of experience in the photonics industry, beginning his career at EG&G, Reticon and Electro-Optics divisions, where he was directly involved with the company’s first silicon (Si) and InGaAs photodetector product lines. He also served as vice president of sales and marketing at sensors unlimited for 15 years during their meteoric growth which included several mergers and acquisitions.

"We are very pleased to have Bob join our team at Princeton IR Tech," president of Princeton Infrared, Martin H. Ettenberg, said. "Bob brings extensive experience in SWIR imaging technology and successful customer partnerships to us at an ideal time in our company’s growth.”

“This is a really exciting time for Princeton IR Tech and I am very glad to be on board,” Struthers adds. “By utilizing a fabless manufacturing model, we are able to quickly innovate and enable new machine vision and spectroscopic applications in the SWIR band, typically at a lower cost than other SWIR cameras on today’s market. In addition, we are offering InGaAs devices with new performance attributes that improve upon many of the limitations in legacy products.”

