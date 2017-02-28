Registration Opens for the 2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference

SNOWBIRD, UT — Attendee registration is now open for the 2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC).

The CMS will convene July 17–21 at the Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center in Snowbird, UT.

The membership association for 3D measurement professionals gathers annually to learn about technology achievements, network with industry experts, and get a pulse on the metrology industry.

Weekly registration includes entry to more than 20 technical sessions, workshops, the ever-popular Measurement and Education Zone, CMSC Exhibition Hall, networking events, as well as post-conference access to all technical papers and presentation materials. CMSC 2017 affords an educational opportunity for anyone interested in 3D measurement and inspection solutions utilized in manufacturing, research and development, and various scientific fields. For the 33rd year in a row, the CMS has connected with metrologists through education and technology.

Each year, professionals travel to the CMSC from around the globe to share expert-level, original technical papers and presentations. Topics covered are practical skills and applications, proven best practices, and new techniques and innovations emerging in the measurement and inspection field. All technical papers are peer reviewed by the CMS Executive Board, and the top selections are published in the prestigious Journal of the CMSC. The event attracts metrologists, quality control professionals, manufacturing executives and managers, scientists, students, and educators looking to expand their knowledge of 3D portable measurement. Attendees from all technical experience levels will learn from industry leaders and benefit from the face-to-face consultations with metrology OEMs, software developers and service providers. Exhibitors are also welcome and should contact Exhibits Chair Phil Caudill at exhibits@cmsc.org for more information.

The Coordinate Metrology Society takes its educational mandate seriously to help members expand their skills and achieve industry credentials for career enhancement. The CMS offers its proctored Level-One and Level-Two Certification examinations during the conference. The CMSC Certification program guidelines and application forms are available at www.CMSC.org/cms-certification. For more information, contact Randy Gruver, CMS certification chair, at certification@cmsc.org.

During the CMSC, the PrecisionPath Consortium for Large-scale Manufacturing will conduct a day-long working meeting led by the CMS and UNC Charlotte. Supported by an AMTech Grant from NIST, the industry-driven coalition is working to deliver a strategic roadmap to solve universal technology challenges faced by manufacturers of large, high-precision parts and assemblies. For more information, contact Ron Hicks, CMS Committee Chair at ron.hicks@apisensor.com.

At the heart of the CMSC is the action-packed Exhibition Hall, home of the Measurement and Education Zones and more than 45 exhibitors showcasing the most innovative metrology products and services. Attendees can also participate in training courses, metrology challenges, educational workshops, industry updates, a local tour and many networking opportunities. The CMSC Exhibition Hall showcases technologies including industrial photogrammetry, laser trackers, laser radars, articulating arms, laser scanners, laser projection systems, indoor GPS, theodolites, inspection software and accessories.

Call for Papers Continues through March 10

The CMSC Call for Papers continues until March 10. All abstract submissions are peer-reviewed by the Coordinate Metrology Society and considered for presentation at CMSC 2017. Notification of acceptance will occur on April 7, 2017. For guidelines or more information about presenting a technical paper, contact Michelle Edwards, Daniel Sawyer or Scott Sandwith, technical presentations coordinators at presentations@cmsc.org. Guidelines for presentations and technical papers can be downloaded at 2017 CMSC Tech Paper Guidelines. Conference speakers gain recognition as industry experts, and all accepted white papers are peer reviewed and considered for publication in the Journal of the CMSC.

For more information, visit www.cmsc.org.