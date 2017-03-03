Third-Generation Family Member Named Director of Operations at Laboratory Testing Inc.

HATFIELD, PA — Brandon McVaugh of Souderton, PA was named to the newly created position, director of operations, at Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI).

This executive-level position will oversee the company’s three main lines of business: destructive testing, non-destructive testing and metrology.

In his new role, McVaugh will be responsible for managing the test and inspection operations of these departments in order to achieve LTI’s short-term and long-term performance goals for profitability, productivity, quality and safety.

The production departments at Laboratory Testing Inc. provide the full range of testing and inspection services required to service varied industries, including aerospace, defense, power generation, medical and others. The Lab also has the accreditations, certifications, quality system and approvals to meet the requirements of these customers, including NADCAP and A2LA accreditation, ISO/IEC 17025 certification, a quality program in compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, PED approval and more.

